Fashion

Helena Kim: Restoring Vintage Coach Bags and Hearts on TikTok

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
Helena Kim: Restoring Vintage Coach Bags and Hearts on TikTok

Helena Kim, a 31-year-old denizen of the West Loop, a vibrant neighborhood in Chicago, has carved a niche for herself on TikTok with her captivating videos showcasing her skill in restoring vintage Coach leather bags. Kim’s unique approach to leatherwork, a craft she honed in her parents’ shoe repair and tailor shop, has struck a chord with audiences around the globe, amassing over 188,000 followers and 6 million likes on the popular video-sharing platform.

From Obscurity to Virality

Kim’s breakthrough moment arrived in June 2023 when a video featuring her restoration of a 1990s Coach Bleecker bag went viral. However, her journey into the world of leatherwork began much earlier. As the daughter of Korean immigrants, she spent her childhood immersed in her parents’ business, where she learned the art of leather restoration. This connection to her past adds a profound emotional layer to her work, with each bag she restores holding a personal significance.

Artistry in Restoration

Restoring a vintage bag is no small feat. Kim’s process involves intensive cleaning with saddle soap, meticulous reshaping, scrubbing out stubborn stains, dyeing, and conditioning the leather. Depending on the bag’s condition, this labor of love can span anywhere from two hours to a month. When confronted with a particularly challenging restoration, Kim seeks advice from her father, further strengthening their bond.

Resonating with Audiences and Promoting Sustainability

Kim’s knack for finding vintage Coach bags from sources like the Randolph Street Market, eBay, and Goodwill, has not only made her a popular TikTok figure but also emphasizes the importance of sustainability. She encourages her followers to restore, rather than discard, damaged leather goods, promoting a more conscious approach to consumption. In doing so, Kim has managed to not only breathe new life into worn-out bags but also inspire her followers with her dedication and passion for leather restoration.

Fashion Sustainability United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

