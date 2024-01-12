en English
Business

Heide Harrell appointed as Director of Communications for Central Arkansas Water

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
Heide Harrell appointed as Director of Communications for Central Arkansas Water

Industry veteran Heide Harrell has been appointed as the Director of Communications for Central Arkansas Water (CAW), the largest water utility in Arkansas. With an illustrious career spanning over two decades in the communications sector, Harrell will oversee all aspects of the organization’s internal and external communications.

Impressive Credentials and Proven Leadership

Harrell’s appointment comes as part of CAW’s strategic plan to strengthen its communication efforts. She brings to the table a wealth of experience and a proven track record of generating outstanding results in the field of communication. Prior to joining CAW, Harrell served as Vice President and Director of Communications for Stephens’ Private Wealth Management division and Director of Marketing and Business Development at Rose Law Firm. Additionally, she boasts considerable experience from her tenure at two premier advertising agencies in the state.

Academic Excellence and Accreditation

Harrell is not just a seasoned professional but also a distinguished academic. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Speech Communications and a Master’s degree in Applied Communication Studies. Further cementing her authority in the field, she is accredited by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). Her commitment to her profession is evident in her service as the president of PRSA’s Arkansas chapter and her four-year tenure on the PRSA National Board of Directors.

Executive Praise and Future Prospects

CAW CEO Tad Bohannon lauded Harrell as an award-winning executive, expressing confidence in her ability to guide the organization’s communications. As part of her role, Harrell will be instrumental in communicating the company’s 10-year, $700 million infrastructure improvement plan, which includes upgrades to the Jack Wilson Water Treatment Plant and an agreement with Scenic Hill Solar to build a 4.8 MW DC solar power plant near Cabot. Harrell’s appointment marks a significant step for CAW, promising an era of enhanced communication and strategic growth.

Business United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Business

