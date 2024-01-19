Hefty Fines for Plymouth Restaurant Owners for Labor Law Violations

Plymouth, Massachusetts, restaurant owners Peter Lucido and Paul Tupa have been slapped with hefty fines totaling $476,351 for a litany of labor violations. The fines, levied by the office of Attorney General Andrea Campbell, cover restitution and civil penalties for breaches committed at Tavern on the Wharf and Plymouth Public House, two popular local establishments.

Decoding The Violations

The violations spanned across child labor laws, sick time regulations, wage and hour requirements, and payroll record-keeping mandates. Plymouth Public House was specifically indicted for failing to uphold minimum wage laws, withholding payments from employees, contravening child labor laws, infringing on tips laws, and maintaining inaccurate payroll records. These transgressions resulted in a substantial fine of $133,262.

Tavern on the Wharf: A Similar Tale

Tavern on the Wharf was found guilty of similar violations with an added infraction: denying employees their legal right to earn and use sick time. This additional breach led to a steeper fine of $343,089. The restaurant scene in Plymouth isn't new to Lucido and Tupa. The duo also owns Proof 22 and was formerly at the helm of The Shanty Rose.

A History of Labor Law Violations

This isn't Tupa's first brush with labor law violations. He faced prior citations during his tenure as president at Red Hat Café in Boston. The child labor laws in Massachusetts, which the duo violated, set strict guidelines on the work hours and job roles for minors and necessitate work permits for all workers under the age of 18.