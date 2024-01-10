Heavyweight Feline Frosty Finds Refuge at Virginia Shelter

In a heartwarming tale from Richmond, Virginia, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) has recently given shelter to a feline who is quite literally larger than life. The cat, named ‘One Frosty Too Many’ but fondly called Frosty, tips the scales at a staggering 28.5 pounds. This is nearly three times the weight of an average cat and reflects a significant health concern.

From Street Stray to Shelter Star

Frosty was found wandering the streets of Richmond. His hefty size was instantly noticeable, as was his initial grumpiness. However, experts speculate that his crankiness could be a result of his weight-related discomfort. But beneath that prickly exterior lies a cat with a heart of gold. Since his arrival at RACC, Frosty has shown his true colors – he is a sweet, affectionate, and surprisingly cuddly cat.

An Exclusive Room for an Exclusive Cat

Due to his size, Frosty couldn’t be housed in a standard shelter cage. Thus, he was given his exclusive space, cleverly named the ‘Frosty Exclusive Room.’ This room serves dual purposes – it comfortably accommodates Frosty’s size and also provides him with the necessary space for exercise, which is crucial for his weight loss journey.

A History of Helping Hefty Cats

This is not the first time RACC has had to deal with overweight cats. They have a record of successfully helping hefty cats shed extra pounds. A notable example is Patches, a cat that weighed over 40 pounds when she first came to the shelter. Patches began her weight loss journey at RACC, was subsequently adopted, and continues to lose weight with her new family.

Now, the challenge is to find a loving, permanent home for Frosty. A home where his weight loss can be properly managed and where he can receive the care and attention he deserves. Those interested in adopting Frosty can contact RACC for more information on the adoption process. As this story unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the love and dedication of animal shelters like RACC, the importance of pet health, and the undeniable charm of one overweight cat named Frosty.