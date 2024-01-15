Heavy Snowfall and Arctic Chill Transform Colorado into Winter Wonderland

Over the Martin Luther King Day holiday weekend, Colorado was blanketed in a significant snowfall, resulting in substantial accumulations across the state. A staggering 49.5 inches of snow, equivalent to over four feet, was reported at Mount Zirkel in Jackson County and Green Mountain Reservoir in Summit County. Close on their heels, both Rabbit Ears Pass and Winter Park also experienced heavy snowfall, with totals of 46.5 inches and 43.5 inches, respectively. In total, 34 locations in Colorado saw snow accumulations exceeding two feet, with more than 80 other areas throughout the state witnessing at least a foot of snowfall during the same period.

Advertisment

Unstable Snowpacks and High Avalanche Danger

This heavy snowfall resulted in unstable snowpacks and heightened avalanche risk in many parts of the West, including portions of Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. The National Weather Service asserts that the risk of avalanches escalates when fresh new snow falls on top of an already-compacted snow base, with heavy snow and strong winds further exacerbating the situation. Interestingly, manmade avalanches are much more common, with the snow slides in 90 percent of avalanche incidents being triggered by the victim or someone in their party.

Deadly Arctic Cold Grips the Nation

Advertisment

Complementing the snowfall, a deadly arctic cold swept the nation, placing millions of Americans under wind chill warnings and creating slippery road conditions. This resulted in massive travel delays, with 5,000 flights delayed and 2,164 cancelled. Tragically, at least five people lost their lives due to weather-related causes during the storm. The heavy snowfall and associated avalanche dangers led to road closures across parts of Utah and Colorado.

Winter Storm Heather's Impending Arrival

Adding to these weather woes, Winter Storm Heather is expected to create dangerous travel conditions in some areas, with a Winter Storm Warning issued for all of Tennessee. Furthermore, an ongoing arctic blast is causing impactful snow and ice to fall in parts of the South, with over 75% of the US population expected to face temperatures below freezing over the next seven days. This could result in the coldest Iowa caucuses on record. Winter storm alerts now stretch from Texas to Virginia, encompassing more than 45 million people.