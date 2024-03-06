Heather Batezel's Pivot from Musical Theater to AEIM Major Sparks Career Success at Rider

Embarking on a transformative journey, Heather Batezel, a senior Arts and Entertainment Industries Management (AEIM) major at Rider University, found a new passion beyond the stage that promises a bright future. Initially drawn to musical theater, Batezel's exploration of other facets within the arts led her to discover a fulfilling path in radio and podcasting, significantly shaping her career trajectory.

Discovering a New Path

After facing challenges in the audition process, Batezel sought alternative avenues within the arts sector, leading her to the AEIM major. Her involvement in Alpha Xi Delta sorority and the 107.7 The Bronc radio station provided her with the opportunity to hone new skills, from event planning to social media management. These experiences not only broadened her skill set but also ignited a newfound love for radio, steering her towards a more stable and fulfilling career path.

Embracing Opportunities

Batezel's determination to grow and learn saw her taking on multiple roles at Rider University, from a social media director at 107.7 The Bronc to an intern at Warner Bros. in podcasting operations. Each role offered unique learning experiences, allowing Batezel to develop a comprehensive understanding of the industry. Her proactive approach to networking and her desire to continuously learn and adapt were pivotal in her success, showcasing the importance of seizing every opportunity.

A Bright Future Ahead

The culmination of Batezel's efforts and experiences at Rider University and her internship at Warner Bros. has prepared her for a promising career in the entertainment industry. Her journey from musical theater to AEIM underscores the significance of exploring diverse interests and the impact of adaptability and perseverance in achieving professional success. Batezel's story is a testament to the power of embracing change and the endless possibilities that lie ahead when one is open to new experiences.