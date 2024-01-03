en English
Agriculture

Heat Stress in Broilers: An Undergraduate Research Highlight

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
In the latest issue of Discovery, the undergraduate research journal of the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas, honors graduate Alessandro Rocchi’s research on the effects of heat stress in broilers is featured. Rocchi’s research focused on how cyclic heat stress impairs the birds’ defenses against microbial infection, a topic of significant relevance given the poultry industry’s value of over $50 billion, as per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Unraveling the Impact of Heat Stress on Broilers

Rocchi’s research delves into the intricate relationship between heat stress and the health of broilers. His investigation offers valuable insights into how cyclic heat stress can weaken the birds’ ability to fend off microbial infections. This is especially crucial in light of increasing global temperatures and their potential impact on poultry health and productivity.

Undergraduate Research in the Spotlight

Besides Rocchi’s pioneering work, the journal sheds light on seven other students’ research projects, spanning diverse fields such as nutrition, agriculture, immunology, food preservation, child development, and genetics. These research endeavors underscore the importance of student innovation and creativity in contributing to a wide array of scientific disciplines.

Mentorship and Collaboration

The journal accentuates faculty mentorship as a critical component of undergraduate research. Faculty editor Beth Kegley and interim dean Jean-Francois Meullenet lauded the students’ contributions. The Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, where Kegley conducts her research, serves as the research arm for the Division of Agriculture at the University of Arkansas, fostering a collaborative and conducive environment for student research.

Further information about the research and the Division of Agriculture at the University of Arkansas can be accessed through the Discovery ScholarWorks repository and the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station website.

Agriculture Science & Technology United States
