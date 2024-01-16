Heartland Community College Postpones Meeting and Closes Locations Due to Inclement Weather

In response to severe weather conditions, the Heartland Community College Board of Trustees meeting, initially scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed. This decision was made in line with a broader move to close all Heartland locations for the day, with both online and in-person classes also being canceled. The meeting has been rescheduled for the following Tuesday, January 23, at 6 p.m.

Region-wide Response to Inclement Weather

The closure of Heartland's locations and the postponement of the Board of Trustees meeting is part of a larger reaction to the winter weather conditions sweeping across the Bloomington-Normal region. The weather has prompted safety concerns, leading to the shutting down of operations across the area. This includes the cancellation of the Bloomington/Normal Area Scholastic Chess tournament and a high school basketball game between Normal Community and Bloomington.

Decatur Area Also Affected

Decatur Public Schools has also canceled classes and all activities for the day. Several other schools in the area, including those in Argenta-Oreana, Central A&M, Charleston, Clinton, Deland-Weldon, Heartland Technical Academy, Maroa-Forsyth, Meridian, Mount Pulaski, Mount Zion, Pana, Sangamon Valley, Shelbyville, and Taylorville, have either canceled classes or moved to remote learning. In addition, the Catholic Charities 4 Seasons Resale Shop has closed for the day.

Updates to Follow

Steve Fast, the director of public information at Heartland, announced that the agenda for the rescheduled meeting would be made available online later in the week. The public will be able to access this new agenda and receive updates on the situation as they are published.