Heart Health Month: A Celebration of Survival and the Power of CPR at Mercy Hospital

As February ushers in Heart Health Month, Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri marked the occasion with a poignant event that reunited former heart surgery patients with their medical teams. The event not only celebrated survival but also underscored the critical importance of learned skills like cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in such life-altering scenarios.

Unforgettable Stories of Survival

Four brave individuals who had been through the harrowing experience of heart surgery returned to share their stories and express their gratitude to the medical professionals who played a pivotal role in their survival. Among them was Gary Locke, who survived a heart attack in 2019, largely due to his wife Kris Locke's swift and decisive action. When Gary collapsed, Kris immediately started performing CPR, a move that significantly contributed to his survival and eventual recovery.

The Life-Saving Power of CPR

Highlighting this particular incident, Dr. Jessica Birchum, Locke's cardiologist, underscored the importance of learning and knowing how to perform CPR. She noted that more than half of heart attack victims do not make it to the hospital, and a significant number of those who do experience cardiac arrests don't survive to leave the hospital. The life-saving potential of prompt CPR can, therefore, not be overstated.

Raising Awareness for Cardiovascular Disease

In addition to celebrating survival and promoting life-saving skills, the event also served to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease. This was aptly timed, serving as a precursor to the American Heart Association's National Wear Red Day on February 2. The initiative is aimed at raising awareness about cardiovascular disease with a particular focus on women's heart health, demonstrating that the battle for heart health is fought on multiple fronts.