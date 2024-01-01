Healthpeak Properties: Short Interest Drops, Institutional Backing Strengthens

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) experienced a significant contraction in short interest this past December. The figure plummeted 24.4% from the end of November to 10,010,000 shares. This latest short interest accounts for 1.8% of the company’s shares, with a days-to-cover ratio of 1.8 days based on the average trading volume.

Strong Institutional Backing

Institutional investors such as Vanguard Group Inc., State Street Corp, Invesco Ltd., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Norges Bank have either fortified their holdings or acquired new positions in Healthpeak Properties. This move suggests a robust institutional backing, owning 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts’ Ratings and Stock Performance

Research firms have expressed varying opinions on PEAK, with ratings oscillating between ‘sell’ to ‘buy’ and a consensus price target of $23.50. The stock witnessed a slight slump, trading down $0.38 to close at $19.80 on the reporting day. Healthpeak Properties boasts a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, and a beta of 1.00.

Financial Performance and Dividend Declaration

The company’s financial performance included a quarterly earnings miss, with a reported $0.12 earnings per share compared to the expected $0.44. However, its quarterly revenue saw a 6.9% year-over-year increase to $556.20 million. Additionally, Healthpeak Properties declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, resulting in a 6.06% dividend yield and a dividend payout ratio of 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties, a specialist in healthcare discovery and delivery real estate, is part of the coveted S&P 500 index.