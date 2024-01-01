en English
Business

Healthpeak Properties: Short Interest Drops, Institutional Backing Strengthens

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) experienced a significant contraction in short interest this past December. The figure plummeted 24.4% from the end of November to 10,010,000 shares. This latest short interest accounts for 1.8% of the company’s shares, with a days-to-cover ratio of 1.8 days based on the average trading volume.

Strong Institutional Backing

Institutional investors such as Vanguard Group Inc., State Street Corp, Invesco Ltd., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Norges Bank have either fortified their holdings or acquired new positions in Healthpeak Properties. This move suggests a robust institutional backing, owning 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts’ Ratings and Stock Performance

Research firms have expressed varying opinions on PEAK, with ratings oscillating between ‘sell’ to ‘buy’ and a consensus price target of $23.50. The stock witnessed a slight slump, trading down $0.38 to close at $19.80 on the reporting day. Healthpeak Properties boasts a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, and a beta of 1.00.

Financial Performance and Dividend Declaration

The company’s financial performance included a quarterly earnings miss, with a reported $0.12 earnings per share compared to the expected $0.44. However, its quarterly revenue saw a 6.9% year-over-year increase to $556.20 million. Additionally, Healthpeak Properties declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, resulting in a 6.06% dividend yield and a dividend payout ratio of 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties, a specialist in healthcare discovery and delivery real estate, is part of the coveted S&P 500 index.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

