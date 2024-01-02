en English
Business

Headwater Companies Acquires Water Works Pump: A Strategic Move into the Missouri Market

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:39 pm EST
Headwater Companies, LLC, a subsidiary of Franklin Electric Co., Inc., has taken a decisive step towards its goal of becoming the nation’s leading distributor of water system solutions. It has accomplished this by acquiring Water Works Pump, a professional groundwater distributor based in Springfield, Missouri. This acquisition marks Headwater’s first venture into the Missouri market, broadening its reach and influence.

Headwater: A force in the Water Distribution Market

Headwater Companies is a prominent distributor in the groundwater, wastewater, water treatment, and related sectors. The acquisition of Water Works, a company that boasts over thirty years of service in the pump industry and water resource market, further solidifies Headwater’s industry position. The move is a strategic one, aimed at strengthening Headwater’s nationwide presence.

Integration of Water Works

DeLancey Davis, President of Headwater Companies, greeted the integration of Water Works into their wholesale family with enthusiasm. He highlighted the company’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and support to contractors and drillers in the Midwest.

Franklin Electric: A Global Leader

Headwater Companies is affiliated with Franklin Electric, a global leader in the field of water and energy movement systems. Franklin Electric has earned recognition for its responsible and trustworthy practices, particularly its commitment to climate leadership. This association can only bode well for the future of Headwater.

The announcement included a ‘Safe Harbor’ statement, urging caution with forward-looking statements relating to market conditions, financial results, and business objectives. It warned that such statements contain inherent risks and uncertainties that could potentially affect actual outcomes. These risks have been detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report and Quarterly Reports.

