He-Man Enters Stumbleverse: Masters of the Universe Collab Launches New Excitement

The digital gaming sphere is witnessing an exciting fusion as Mattel's Masters of the Universe joins forces with Stumble Guys in a groundbreaking collaboration event. This alliance marks the third franchise integration by Mattel into the game, introducing a new level, exclusive cosmetics, and engaging daily missions that promise to enhance the gaming experience for players worldwide.

A Legendary Crossover

Today's launch brings iconic characters like He-Man, Orko, Man-at-Arms, and the nefarious Skeletor into the chaotic fun of Stumble Guys. Players can now explore a new racing map inspired by the Masters of the Universe, navigating through the environs of Castle Grayskull, dodging new obstacles, and uncovering secret paths. This addition not only enriches the game's universe but also bridges generations of fans by combining nostalgia with contemporary gameplay.

Exclusive In-Game Events and Rewards

Throughout March, gamers are invited to partake in various in-game activities tailored to celebrate the collaboration. These events offer an opportunity to collect unique goodies, from character skins to special emotes, allowing players to immerse themselves fully in the Masters of the Universe theme. The anticipation is palpable as the community gears up to race around Castle Grayskull, challenging both old and new foes in a quest for supremacy.

A Win-Win for Players and Franchises

Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel, and Naz Amarchi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Stumble Guys at Scopely, have both expressed their enthusiasm for this collaboration. They highlight the successful integration of iconic characters and stories into Stumble Guys as a means of amplifying the fandom and introducing these beloved elements to a wider audience. With the game currently available on PC and Xbox, and pre-registrations open for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, this event is poised to captivate a significant player base.

This collaboration between Mattel's Masters of the Universe and Stumble Guys not only celebrates the fusion of two iconic realms but also sets a precedent for future franchise integrations. As players dive into this new chapter, they embark on an adventure filled with challenges, rewards, and the timeless battle between good and evil. The Stumbleverse has never been more thrilling.