H&E Equipment Services Bolsters Branch Network with Precision Rentals Acquisition

In an important strategic move, H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Precision Rentals. This venture is set to significantly bolster the company’s branch network, particularly in the Phoenix and Denver areas, which are ranked among the top 20 largest metropolitan statistical areas in the United States. The acquisition brought in a versatile mix of equipment worth approximately $70 million in original equipment cost, thereby strengthening H&E’s assets.

Strategic Expansion and Growth

The acquisition of Precision Rentals aligns perfectly with H&E’s growth strategy, which emphasizes strategic expansion and the acquisition of well-managed companies. The result is a substantial 16% increase in H&E’s branch network over the past year. With this, the company now operates an impressive 139 branches spread across 30 states.

Optimism and Potential Opportunities

Brad Barber, the CEO of H&E Equipment Services, has expressed optimism about the potential to be tapped in the new regions. He particularly highlighted the potential for non-residential construction activities, a sector which the company is poised to capitalize on.

Caution for Future Risks

Despite the promising development, the company’s press release also included forward-looking statements that caution about possible risks and uncertainties. These include global pandemics, fluctuating economic conditions, disruptions in the supply chain, competitive pressures, and changes in regulatory frameworks. All these could potentially affect the business in the future.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services has grown into one of the nation’s largest rental equipment companies, boasting a young and versatile fleet of equipment that serves various end markets. This recent acquisition is expected to significantly impact the company’s balance sheet and future revenue streams, marking a new chapter in its continued expansion and growth.