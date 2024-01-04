en English
Transportation

HDOT Announces Scheduled Closures for Likelike Highway Resurfacing

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
HDOT Announces Scheduled Closures for Likelike Highway Resurfacing

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has disclosed plans for the closure of Likelike Highway on Oahu for road repairs on two forthcoming dates. The closures, part of the Likelike Highway Resurfacing Project, are set for Sunday, January 7, and Tuesday, January 16.

Overnight Closures for Remedial and Overbanding Work

The road works will primarily consist of remedial efforts and overbanding, with closures expected to be completed overnight. The Honolulu-bound direction between the Wilson Tunnel and Nalanieha Street will be closed on January 7, while the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and the Wilson Tunnel will be shut down on January 16.

Contingency Plans and Alternatives

HDOT has made provisions for potential weather-related interruptions by scheduling the possibility of rescheduling the project. Furthermore, special duty police officers will be on the ground during the closure to ensure safety protocols are followed. The department has advised drivers to plan their commutes in advance and explore alternative routes during the closure periods.

Implications on Public Transportation

These scheduled closures will also impact bus services in Hawaii, with several service interruptions on different routes, including Kuntz Gate, Water Main Break, Road Work, and Construction. The interruptions will occur at varied times and locations, affecting the standard bus services on the island.

Previous Incidents and Safety Measures

Prior to these scheduled closures, Likelike Highway had experienced closures due to natural disasters. Heavy rain had led to the falling of trees and mud across the roadway, causing town-bound lanes to be closed. As a preventive measure, fractured ceiling rods discovered during routine inspections had also led to previous closures. With the recent increase in traffic fatalities on Oahu, state lawmakers and city council chairpersons have urged motorists to reduce speed and concentrate on safe driving.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

