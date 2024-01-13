en English
Science & Technology

HD 63433d: Unveiling a Young, Close, Earth-sized Planet

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have identified an Earth-sized planet, named HD 63433d, which completes an orbit around its star in a rapid 4.2 days. Remarkably, this celestial body is both younger and closer than any other Earth-sized planet discovered thus far, making it a significant asset for understanding the evolution of terrestrial worlds.

A New Planet in the Constellation Ursa Major

The discovery was made around the star HD 63433, a part of the constellation Ursa Major, which includes the Big Dipper. The star is similar to our sun in size and type but notably younger, with an age of about 400 million years. HD 63433 is approximately 73 light-years away from Earth, and HD 63433d is the third planet found in its orbit.

Insights from the THYME Project

The discovery of HD 63433d was reported in a study published in The Astronomical Journal and is an outcome of the planet-hunting project THYME (TESS Hunt for Young and Maturing Exoplanets). THYME utilizes data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to identify new planets. The project aims to study the evolution of planets and their atmospheres, focusing on their formation and maturation stages.

Unlocking the Secrets of Early Earth Conditions

HD 63433d holds special significance for scientists, particularly in understanding the evolution of terrestrial worlds. NASA Hubble Fellow Melinda Soares-Furtado from the University of Wisconsin-Madison emphasized the planet’s potential to provide insights into early Earth conditions. Future studies on HD 63433d will focus on its outgassing and atmospheric loss, aspects pivotal in the formation of terrestrial planets. Despite the planet’s extreme conditions and tidally locked state, where one side is perpetually facing its star, HD 63433d is poised to unlock secrets about the early stages of our own planet’s existence.

Science & Technology
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

