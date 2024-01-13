en English
Business

HCLTech Outperforms Market Expectations Despite Challenging Demand Environment

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
HCLTech Outperforms Market Expectations Despite Challenging Demand Environment

In an update on the business performance of HCL Technologies (HCLTech) for the third quarter ending December 31, CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar revealed that the company outperformed market expectations despite a challenging demand environment. Highlighting resilience in areas such as cloud migration, SAP core and data modernization, cybersecurity, automation, and advanced analytics, Vijayakumar commented that discretionary spending remains similar to the previous quarter.

Key Financial Highlights

Despite the decrease in HCLTech’s order book for net new deal wins, which clocked in at $1.92 billion for Q3—down from the previous quarter’s $3.96 billion and lower than the $2.34 billion from the same quarter in the previous fiscal year—year-to-date net new bookings have grown by 10% over the previous year, totaling $7.5 billion. The company signed 18 large deals during the quarter, split between six in services and 12 in software.

In sectoral growth, the telecom and media business led the pack, trailed by manufacturing. Financial services, however, experienced a slight decline due to higher furloughs. On a geographical basis, America showed growth, while the rest of the world witnessed a decline.

Focus on Generative AI

Vijayakumar also shed light on the company’s strides in generative AI, having signed 31 deals, albeit with most being under a million dollars. As part of its forward-looking strategy, HCLTech intends to train 20,000 employees in generative AI capabilities, with several projects at various stages of maturity.

Looking at the Numbers

The company’s net profit for the quarter grew 6.23% year-on-year, and consolidated revenue rose by 6.54%. However, HCLTech has revised its full-year growth guidance downwards to 5-5.5% in constant currency terms. Operating margins saw an improvement of 126 basis points quarter-on-quarter, reaching 19.8%. Vijayakumar remains optimistic about the prospects in engineering outsourcing, product development contracts, opportunities in cybersecurity, SAP migration, and Gen AI programs.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

