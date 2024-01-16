Hazardous Ice Conditions Lead to Travel Advisory in Mississippi

Mississippi is in the grip of a dangerous cold snap, with 75 counties reporting icy conditions on roads and bridges. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has issued an urgent advisory, imploring the public to avoid unnecessary travel. This warning forms a part of MEMA's larger strategy to mitigate risks and ensure public safety during these challenging weather conditions.

Hazardous Road Conditions Across Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has confirmed that several counties, including Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, and Chickasaw, are grappling with hazardous road conditions due to ice accumulation. The agency has even cautioned against potentially dangerous conditions in Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties, which have led to numerous school closures in these areas.

School Closures and Online Continuity

Responding to the precarious road conditions, several educational institutions, including Columbus Municipal and Lowndes County school districts, Heritage Academy, Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District, Starkville Academy, Mississippi University for Women, and East Mississippi Community College, have either announced closures or delays. However, in-person classes at the Mississippi University for Women and East Mississippi Community College are canceled, online classes will continue as scheduled, ensuring the continuity of education.

Accidents and Safety Measures

Reports of multiple accidents on icy bridges and overpasses, including a multicar pileup on the East Pearl River Bridge on I-10, underscore the gravity of the situation. MDOT and county officials have issued alerts for icy roads in Harrison and Hancock counties, while Biloxi officials have warned about ice forming on several bridges, including the Popp’s Ferry and I-110 bridges. MEMA has shared several safety tips for those who must travel, including reducing speed, avoiding sudden movements, and checking vehicle conditions before setting out.