Hawaii's Retail Industry: Rising from the Ashes with New Store Openings

Despite a tumultuous period for the retail industry, certain risk-takers are swinging open new store doors in the island paradise, Hawaii. Amidst the backdrop of sizable closures such as Macy's at Windward Mall and the Apple Store in Waikiki, the rise of new retail outlets paints a complex picture of the industry. The stark contrast between closures and openings encapsulates the resiliency and risks prevalent in Hawaii's retail sector.

Facing the Challenge Head-On

In a brave move, national franchisee Jesse Folsom opened a second Crumbl Cookies store at Aina Haina Shopping Center. The overwhelming turnout during the opening suggests the market's positive response. This move came despite an overall workforce reduction of 3.5% triggered by major closures, including a Macy's at Kukui Grove Center set to shut its doors soon.

On the other hand, the holiday season brought substantial consumer spending, indicating potential market growth. However, retailers grapple with challenges such as higher minimum wages, employment taxes, and escalating health insurance costs. These hurdles are particularly strenuous for smaller, locally owned businesses. Retail Merchants of Hawaii President Tina Yamaki noted several quiet store closures without going-out-of-business sales.

Optimism Amidst Uncertainty

Oahu's retail vacancy rate increased to about 6%, indicating the industry's struggle. However, Colliers' retail report cites optimism for a market recovery based on high retail sales, job additions, and growth in visitor arrivals. Amidst the ongoing challenges, the industry's resilience is evident in the success stories of new store openings.

The success of the first Crumbl Cookies outlet led to the opening of a second location due to high customer demand, with plans for a third store already underway. Other businesses, like Coco Nene and KaiAloha Supply, opened new stores after facing losses due to a devastating fire in Lahaina.

Driving a Retail Rebound

These new openings, coupled with those from larger retailers such as Target and Chick-fil-A, have contributed to maintaining the retail vacancy rate and a rebound in consumer spending in 2023. These developments suggest that while the retail industry in Hawaii faces significant challenges, the spirit of entrepreneurship remains undeterred. The push for new store openings amidst industry-wide challenges is not only a testament to the tenacity of retailers but also an indication of the market's potential for recovery and growth.