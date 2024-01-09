en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Hawaii’s Leap Towards Universal Preschool Access: A Look at Nanakuli Elementary School’s New Classrooms

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST
Hawaii’s Leap Towards Universal Preschool Access: A Look at Nanakuli Elementary School’s New Classrooms

The corridors of Nanakuli Elementary School in Hawaii reverberated with excited chatter as two new preschool classrooms were inaugurated, marking a significant stride in the state’s ambitious Ready Keiki initiative. Principal Lisa Ann Higa, a veteran educationist with over three decades of experience, sees these classrooms as crucial springboards that give disadvantaged students a much-needed head start in their academic journey.

Unveiling Bright Prospects for Young Minds

The classrooms were officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that drew about 60 attendees, including parents, students, and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke. The event heralded the entry of nearly 40 prekindergartners into a vibrant, inspiring, and nurturing learning environment, a testament to the initiative’s commitment to universal access to public preschool. Nanakuli Elementary School, which primarily serves underprivileged communities where approximately 83% of students qualify for free or reduced lunch, is seen as a beacon of hope in these communities.

Hawaii’s Vision for Universal Preschool Access

Hawaii’s objective is to establish 465 public-preschool classrooms by the year 2032. The impetus for this initiative is underscored by disconcerting data revealing that a mere 29.6% of children entering kindergarten in Hawaii demonstrated baseline readiness. The pressing need for such projects highlights the importance of the dedicated efforts of schools like Nanakuli Elementary.

Measurable Impact: Turning the Tide of Education

Principal Higa’s tireless efforts, including the establishment of new preschool classrooms and the provision of additional support services, have begun to yield positive impacts. A notable uptick in the number of third graders reading at grade level has been observed since she took the helm of the school in 2013. The inspiring story of Nanakuli Elementary School serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of education when it’s made accessible to all, irrespective of their socio-economic backgrounds.

0
Education United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
As the gavel sounded to officially commence the 2024 legislative session, Speaker of the Florida House, Paul Renner, took to the podium to articulate the vision for Florida’s legislative year ahead. Reflecting on the achievements of the previous session, Renner highlighted the legislature’s commitment to protecting life and self-defense rights, the reform of property insurance,
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
Institute to Celebrate University at Albany's 180th Anniversary with Season Featuring Literary Superstars
15 mins ago
Institute to Celebrate University at Albany's 180th Anniversary with Season Featuring Literary Superstars
AccessLex Institute and NCBE Join Forces for NextGen Bar Exam
26 mins ago
AccessLex Institute and NCBE Join Forces for NextGen Bar Exam
University of Michigan's DEI Spending Sparks Controversy Amid Football Triumph
6 mins ago
University of Michigan's DEI Spending Sparks Controversy Amid Football Triumph
ASUU's University of Ibadan Branch Awards Scholarships to Six Indigent Students
11 mins ago
ASUU's University of Ibadan Branch Awards Scholarships to Six Indigent Students
CornerStone Education Loan Services Ceases Operations: Impact and Next Steps
12 mins ago
CornerStone Education Loan Services Ceases Operations: Impact and Next Steps
Latest Headlines
World News
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
49 seconds
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
55 seconds
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
1 min
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
2 mins
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
3 mins
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
3 mins
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
4 mins
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
San Francisco's 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening
4 mins
San Francisco's 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
5 mins
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
4 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app