Hawaii’s Charter Schools Struggle with Core Subjects: A Dive into the Data

Public charter schools in Hawaii are reportedly trailing behind the state’s conventional public schools in core academic subjects, according to recent data. The enrollment data for the 2022-23 academic year revealed that around 12,100 students were enrolled in public charter schools across Hawaii. However, the Strive HI data from the state Department of Education indicated that these students exhibited lower proficiency levels in English language arts, math, and science compared to their counterparts in regular public schools.

Concerning Proficiency Levels

The proficiency levels highlighted a concerning disparity. In English language arts, only 47% of charter school students were proficient as opposed to 52% statewide. Similarly, in math, the proficiency rate stood at 31% for charter students compared to 40% statewide. The gap was narrower in science, with 37% of charter students being proficient versus 38% statewide.

Voices of Concern

During a joint briefing, Senator Lynn DeCoite expressed her concerns over these figures, questioning the reasons behind the underperformance. PJ Foehr, the interim executive director of the state Public Charter School Commission, underscored the need to engage individual schools for obtaining explanations. Performance amongst charter schools showed a wide variation, with some recording high proficiency rates while others had single-digit rates.

Contracts & Accountability

Hawaii’s public charter schools operate under performance contracts with the state Public Charter School Commission. These contracts include academic, financial, and organizational frameworks. Legislators raised concerns about the schools’ governance and accountability, especially given the length of the contracts, which can extend up to five years. No charter school in Hawaii has had its contract terminated due to poor academic performance, although some schools have been subjected to memoranda of agreement for improvement.

The commission is anticipated to announce a new permanent executive director soon, after a period without one since 2020. The previous director, Sione Thompson, had a settlement agreement with the Hawaii State Ethics Commission over an ethics violation.