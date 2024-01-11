Hawaiian ‘Princess’ Abigail Kawananakoa’s Estate Settles, Donating $100 Million for Native Causes

Abigail Kawananakoa, often hailed as a princess due to her royal Hawaiian lineage, has left a profound legacy after her demise at the age of 96. Her estate, valued at over $250 million, has been settled more than a year after her passing, earmarking at least $100 million to support Native Hawaiian causes.

The Legacy of a Hawaiian ‘Princess’

As the great-granddaughter of James Campbell, a prominent sugar baron, Kawananakoa inherited a vast fortune that has now been distributed among various recipients, including her housekeepers, employees, and her wife. The settlement of her estate marks a significant milestone for Hawaiians, as her trust is the last of the ‘alii’ or royal trusts, established by royalty for the welfare of Native Hawaiians.

A Contentious Trust

Legal disputes surrounding Kawananakoa’s trust arose following a stroke she suffered in 2017, leading to allegations of her being impaired. Despite this, her foundation, established in 2001, persevered in supporting Hawaiian culture and causes close to her heart, such as education for Hawaiian-focused schools and the maintenance of ‘Iolani Palace.

Securing a Cultural Legacy

Kawananakoa’s foundation is dedicated to preserving the traditional Hawaiian culture that existed before 1778, including Hawaiian music, religion, language, and art. With the settlement of her estate, her trust will continue to fund similar initiatives, ensuring that her love for her people and commitment to their culture lives on.