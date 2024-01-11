en English
Hawaiian ‘Princess’ Abigail Kawananakoa’s Estate Settles, Donating $100 Million for Native Causes

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Hawaiian ‘Princess’ Abigail Kawananakoa’s Estate Settles, Donating $100 Million for Native Causes

Abigail Kawananakoa, often hailed as a princess due to her royal Hawaiian lineage, has left a profound legacy after her demise at the age of 96. Her estate, valued at over $250 million, has been settled more than a year after her passing, earmarking at least $100 million to support Native Hawaiian causes.

The Legacy of a Hawaiian ‘Princess’

As the great-granddaughter of James Campbell, a prominent sugar baron, Kawananakoa inherited a vast fortune that has now been distributed among various recipients, including her housekeepers, employees, and her wife. The settlement of her estate marks a significant milestone for Hawaiians, as her trust is the last of the ‘alii’ or royal trusts, established by royalty for the welfare of Native Hawaiians.

A Contentious Trust

Legal disputes surrounding Kawananakoa’s trust arose following a stroke she suffered in 2017, leading to allegations of her being impaired. Despite this, her foundation, established in 2001, persevered in supporting Hawaiian culture and causes close to her heart, such as education for Hawaiian-focused schools and the maintenance of ‘Iolani Palace.

Securing a Cultural Legacy

Kawananakoa’s foundation is dedicated to preserving the traditional Hawaiian culture that existed before 1778, including Hawaiian music, religion, language, and art. With the settlement of her estate, her trust will continue to fund similar initiatives, ensuring that her love for her people and commitment to their culture lives on.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

