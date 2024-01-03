en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hawaiian Electric Industries: Notable Trading Day and Future Outlook Amid Challenges

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
Hawaiian Electric Industries: Notable Trading Day and Future Outlook Amid Challenges

On January 2, 2024, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE), a Utilities – Regulated Electric industry player, had a notable trading day. The stock opened at $14.24, reached a significant intraday high of $16.0264, and closed at $14.19, marking a hefty change from the prior day. Despite a 7.93% increase in annual sales over the previous five years, the firm’s annual earnings per share have shown an average decrease of -8.03%.

Company’s Financials

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., with a workforce of 3756, has exhibited productivity through a gross margin of +10.34 and an operating margin of +10.18. The company’s insider ownership is 0.31%, while institutional ownership stands at 58.90%. One recent insider transaction involved the sale of 10,000 shares at $39.21 each. In its last quarterly report, the company surpassed earnings expectations, posting $0.56 EPS, beating the $0.54 consensus by $0.02. It reported a net margin of +6.49 and a return on equity of 10.43. The projected earnings per share growth for the next five years is 4.20%.

Current Ratios and Projections

The firm’s current liquidity and valuation ratios include a quick ratio of 3.90, a price to sales ratio of 0.45, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 6.36. The company’s diluted EPS is 1.89, which is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter and 2.08 in one year. The stock’s volatility has been lower in the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days, trading above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with potential resistance and support levels identified. The company’s market capitalization stands at $1.70 billion, with sales totaling 3,742 M, and a net income of 243,030 K.

Historical Challenges and Future Outlook

In 2023, Hawaiian Electric Industries faced a significant challenge when a catastrophic fire in Hawaii led to questions about the firm’s safety practices, resulting in landmark clean energy and climate legislation. The company’s stock experienced a turbulent year, plunging from a 52-week high of nearly $44 to a low of just above $9 in late August, triggered by a downgrade from rating agencies and suspension of its dividend. As investigations into the Maui fires continue, Hawaiian Electric remains the target of lawsuits, including one from Maui County, and its future looks uncertain. However, the company has recently seen a surprising 29% stock rally, indicating possible investor confidence despite the hurdles. The company’s ability to adapt to the transition to EVs, AI efficiency, and battery storage, as seen in the utilities sector, will be key to its future performance.

0
Business United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Business Permit Application Made Easy: Last Four Tips of Ten
In a bid to simplify the business permit application and renewal process, four additional tips, concluding the series of ten, have been proposed to assist business registrants. The tips, which range from highlighting exemptions to guiding through the application process, are aimed at creating a seamless entrepreneurial experience. Professionals and Enterprises Exempt from Local Permits
Business Permit Application Made Easy: Last Four Tips of Ten
Sherrexia 'Rexy' Rolle Ascends as New CEO of Western Air
3 mins ago
Sherrexia 'Rexy' Rolle Ascends as New CEO of Western Air
Weyay: The Fastest Growing Digital Bank in Kuwait
4 mins ago
Weyay: The Fastest Growing Digital Bank in Kuwait
Australian Man Loses $20,000 in Sneaker Scam; Case Dismissed Due to Seller's Minor Age
1 min ago
Australian Man Loses $20,000 in Sneaker Scam; Case Dismissed Due to Seller's Minor Age
UAE Updates Fee Structure for Patents and Designs
1 min ago
UAE Updates Fee Structure for Patents and Designs
Saipan Chamber of Commerce to Host Prestigious Business Gala
2 mins ago
Saipan Chamber of Commerce to Host Prestigious Business Gala
Latest Headlines
World News
NMSA Opens Nominations for Annual Sports Awards and Hall of Fame
15 seconds
NMSA Opens Nominations for Annual Sports Awards and Hall of Fame
Stevandrae Wells: From Basketball Player to International Referee
32 seconds
Stevandrae Wells: From Basketball Player to International Referee
UK Conflict Reparations: A Better Way to Spend the Funds?
38 seconds
UK Conflict Reparations: A Better Way to Spend the Funds?
Rookie Julian Phillips Stands Out in Chicago Bulls' Loss
52 seconds
Rookie Julian Phillips Stands Out in Chicago Bulls' Loss
Breakthrough in Fight Against Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus: Decoy Molecule Shows Promise
1 min
Breakthrough in Fight Against Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus: Decoy Molecule Shows Promise
Adolescent Brain Research Unravels the Mystery of Risky Decision-Making
3 mins
Adolescent Brain Research Unravels the Mystery of Risky Decision-Making
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
3 mins
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
3 mins
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
3 mins
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app