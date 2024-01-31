Hawaii Contemplates Legalizing Gambling: A Look at the Proposed Bills

Hawaii, a state where all forms of gambling are currently prohibited, is on the brink of a potential seismic shift. Several legislative bills, including H.B. 2762 and H.B. 2765, have been introduced, aiming to legalize gambling activities. These bills, proposing the establishment of a hotel and casino on Oahu and the legalization of online sports betting, respectively, are set to be discussed in public committee hearings.

Moving Towards Legalization

Introduced by Rep. Daniel Holt, these bills indicate a change in the state's approach towards gambling. The sports betting bill, H.B. 2765, lacks specific details compared to the Senate bill but opens the possibility for licenses to operators from at least three other regulated markets. If passed, it would allow those aged 18 or older to place bets online from July 1, with oversight from the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism. The bill mandates operators to have legal operations in at least three U.S. jurisdictions to qualify for a license.

Regulating the Unregulated

Alongside these proposals, H.B. 2259 and S.B. 3376 have also been introduced to offer a 10-year license for online poker and sports betting for residents aged 21 and older. The tax revenues generated from this would be used to aid wildfire victims. These bills aim to regulate the tens of thousands of Hawaiians currently gambling illegally online. They suggest the establishment of a Hawaii Gaming Control Commission to oversee the industry.

Pilot Program for Online Sports Betting

Another bill, H.B. 2114, proposes a pilot program for online sports betting. This program would allow up to five businesses to obtain a license for such operations. The Hawaii legislative session that started on January 17, 2024, will consider these proposals and is set to adjourn in early May.

In a state where gambling has historically been viewed with skepticism, these bills represent a potential turning point. With careful regulation and oversight, the legalization of gambling could open new economic opportunities for Hawaii while ensuring the protection of its residents from potential pitfalls associated with gambling.