Hawaii Career Expo: A Platform for Job Seekers and Top Employers

In the heartland of Aloha State, a unique event is brewing that promises to reshape the local job market. The Hawaii Career Expo, a meticulously curated gathering, is scheduled for Wednesday at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. An initiative by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and presented by Star Events, the expo is set to be an employment extravaganza featuring over 100 booths.

Connecting Job Seekers with Top Employers

This event aims to create a vibrant platform where job seekers can engage directly with hiring managers from some of Hawaii's most esteemed firms. The expo caters to a broad spectrum of sectors, including law enforcement, construction, nursing, food service, tourism and hospitality, financial institutions, emergency services, retail, technology, and transportation.

An Annual Attraction for Thousands

Denise Ching, the director of operations and advertising at the Star-Advertiser, noted that the expo is a magnet for thousands of participants every year. Aspiring candidates, fresh graduates, and experienced professionals throng the event, seeking to network with recruiters and HR managers, and explore fresh opportunities.

Free Admission with a Printed Resume

The career fair extends an open invitation to all job applicants, charging zero admission fee. The only requisite for entry is a printed resume, allowing candidates to showcase their skillset and experience right from the get-go. It's a testament to the expo's commitment to facilitating direct, meaningful interactions between job seekers and potential employers.

Preregistration for the event is strongly advised, underscoring the popularity and high demand for this annual job fair. The expo will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering five hours of networking, job hunting, and potentially, the beginning of new career journeys. The registration can be completed at the designated website, hawaiicareerexpo.com.