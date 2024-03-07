Hawaiʻi County Council Moves to Rename Kahakai Park to Waiakahiʻula, Preserving Cultural Sites

In a significant step towards preserving local history and culture, the Hawaiʻi County Council has advanced Bill 132, which aims to rename Kahakai Park in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision to Waiakahiʻula. This initiative, led by Puna councilmember Ashley Kierkiewicz, also seeks to preserve the archaeological features discovered within the park.

Community Engagement and Historical Significance

Councilmember Kierkiewicz's decision came after discussions with Puna residents Noʻeau Woo-O'Brien and Leah Gouker, who highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the area based on findings from a Puna reconnaissance survey. The survey, conducted by Bishop Museum, revealed noteworthy features such as a hale waʻa (canoe house), a platform indicative of a historical house site, and remnants of ancient agricultural practices. The renaming to Waiakahiʻula aims to honor the land's story (moʻolelo) and its place within the larger ahupuaʻa.

Preservation Efforts and Community Involvement

Kierkiewicz emphasized the importance of a community-driven stewardship plan, involving local residents in the ongoing preservation efforts. This plan will be developed in collaboration with the Department of Parks and Recreation and experts such as Theresa Donham, an archaeologist and former State of Hawaii Historic Preservation Division (SHPD) employee. An Archaeological Inventory Survey (AIS) has been deemed necessary by Sean Nalei-Maile of SHPD to further understand and protect the site's integrity.

Support from Local Officials

The Department of Parks and Recreation has expressed its support for the bill, recognizing the importance of preserving the area's cultural and historical assets. With one more vote needed for Bill 132 to pass, the initiative stands as a testament to the community's dedication to its heritage. Upon final approval, the bill will be sent to Mayor Mitch Roth for his signature, marking a significant milestone in the protection and recognition of Hawaiʻi's cultural landscapes.

As the proposal moves forward, it showcases a model for how communities can work together to preserve their cultural heritage while fostering a deeper connection with their history. This initiative not only protects the physical site but also ensures the stories and traditions of Waiakahiʻula are passed down to future generations, preserving a rich legacy for all who call Hawaiʻi home.