HAuNTcon 2024: Daytona Beach Set to Host the Premier Haunted Attraction Event

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
HAuNTcon 2024: Daytona Beach Set to Host the Premier Haunted Attraction Event

Daytona Beach, Florida gears up to host the prestigious HAuNTcon, a key event for the haunted attraction industry, from February 9th to 11th, 2024. The gathering, which is a favorite haunt of Halloween enthusiasts and industry experts, will transform the city into a hub of spine-chilling entertainment and learning. This year, the convention expands its reach to include the indie film and immersive events sectors, striving to weave a tapestry of horror professionals from diverse backgrounds.

HAuNTcon 2024: A Confluence of Fright and Fun

HAuNTcon 2024 promises three days of riveting experiences, ranging from educational seminars and networking opportunities to a trade show and haunted house tours. The event will take place at 663 Auditorium Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32118, United States. The convention will also feature interactive experiences designed to send shivers down the spine while fostering collaboration and camaraderie among attendees.

Horror Unleashed: Expanding Boundaries

In a bold move, HAuNTcon has broadened its scope this year to encompass the indie film and immersive events sectors. This expansion aims to foster a symbiotic relationship between different genres of horror professionals, bringing them under one roof to exchange ideas, learn from each other, and create mesmerizing experiences for horror fans.

Highlights and What to Expect

Expect a surge of adrenaline as the convention unfolds, with highlights including a costume ball, a comedy performance, a luau, and an after-party with DJ K1X. The event will also host exclusive screenings of independent horror films, offering a platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase their work. A cavalcade of attendees from around the globe, including haunted attraction owners, designers, makeup artists, and Halloween enthusiasts, will add to the electrifying atmosphere. Event organizer, Doug Shelden, urges attendees to book accommodations early and visit the official HAuNTcon website for registration information.

In essence, HAuNTcon’s significance lies in its ability to serve as a platform for education, networking, and entertainment within the haunted attraction industry and allied sectors. It is an event that celebrates the macabre in all its forms, making it a must-attend for those who live on the edge and revel in the thrill of horror.

United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

