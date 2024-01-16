Haslam Family Closes Chapter with Sale of Pilot Travel Centers to Berkshire Hathaway

Completing a significant chapter in their 65-year corporate history, the Haslam family has finalized the sale of its residual 20% ownership in Pilot Travel Centers to the investment giant, Berkshire Hathaway. The announcement was made on January 16, marking the end of the Haslam's long-standing affiliation with the company. The financial intricacies of the sale, including the final price for the 20% stake, have not been disclosed.

Legal Disputes and Settlements

Prior to the completion of the sale, there were a series of legal disputes between the Haslam family and Berkshire Hathaway concerning the price of the stake. The bone of contention was the use of 'pushdown accounting,' a method that, if applied, would reduce the stated value of the company. This, in turn, would impact the price Berkshire Hathaway would have to pay for the Haslam family's stake. A lawsuit over this issue was recently settled in the Delaware Chancery Court, thereby averting a two-day trial initially scheduled to start on January 8.

Berkshire Hathaway's Major Investments

Berkshire Hathaway, over the years, has made significant investments in Pilot Travel Centers. In separate transactions in 2017 and January 2023, the investment company invested close to $11 billion, thereby acquiring a majority stake in Pilot Travel Centers. As per the agreement inked in 2023, the Haslams had a yearly 60-day window to compel Berkshire to purchase their remaining 20% stake.

Pilot Travel Centers: A Journey of Growth

Founded in Gate City, Virginia in 1958 by Jim Haslam II, Pilot Corporation has grown exponentially to become the largest operator of travel centers across North America. With over 750 locations spread across 44 states and six Canadian provinces, the company sells close to 14 billion gallons of fuel per year, along with food and merchandise worth approximately $3 billion. Prior to the sale, Pilot Flying J was ranked as the 5th largest private company in the US.

In their statement, the Haslams expressed gratitude to their team members and guests, while also reaffirming their commitment to supporting their home base in Knoxville, Tennessee. Despite the sale, the Haslam family has pledged to continue its philanthropic endeavors in Knoxville, with Pilot remaining as one of the city's most prominent national brands and significant employers.