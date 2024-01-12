en English
Science & Technology

Hashima Hasan: A Stellar Journey from India to NASA

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:24 pm EST
Hashima Hasan: A Stellar Journey from India to NASA

In the constellation of groundbreaking women in science, one star that shines brightly is Hashima Hasan. Her journey from post-independence India, where traditional gender roles often eclipsed women’s scientific ambitions, to the cutting-edge laboratories of NASA, tells a story of relentless determination and a steadfast passion for astronomy.

A Childhood Shaped by Science

Hashima grew up in a home where science was more than a subject—it was a way of life. This early exposure, coupled with an insatiable curiosity, led her to become one of the first female students in her school to choose science as her primary field of study. This was no small achievement; in her time and place, the societal norms often perceived women in science as anomalies.

From Oxford to NASA: A Journey of Resilience

Undeterred by the hurdles, Hashima pursued a PhD in physics at Oxford University—a place where even in the academic world, female students were a rarity. This was a vital stepping stone in her journey, preparing her for the challenges and triumphs that lay ahead. Her marriage brought her to the United States, where she joined NASA, a move that would not only change her life but also redefine her career.

Trailblazing Contributions to Space Exploration

At NASA, Hashima made significant contributions to the Hubble Space Telescope project, etching her name in the annals of space exploration. But her stellar journey didn’t stop there. She played a pivotal role in the development of the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most advanced space telescope launched by NASA. These projects have expanded our understanding of the universe, bringing distant galaxies within our view.

Hashima’s story is more than a personal triumph. It embodies the broader narrative of women’s evolving participation in STEM fields. It’s a reflection of both the challenges faced in the past and the strides made towards inclusivity. Indeed, the question that looms large now is: what’s next for Hashima Hasan?

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

