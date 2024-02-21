Hasbro Unveils Superior Iron Man Figure: A Dark Twist on a Marvel Favorite

Imagine holding a slice of comic book history in your hands, where the line between hero and villain blurs, and the iconic Iron Man took a walk on the dark side. Hasbro is bringing this vivid scenario to life with the release of its new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave featuring Superior Iron Man, inspired by the 2014 Marvel Comics crossover event, AXIS. This event, memorable for its 'heroes and villains swap roles' premise, catapulted Tony Stark into a realm of moral ambiguity, transforming him into an antagonist in his quest for what he perceived as a greater good.

The Birth of Superior Iron Man

In the wake of the AXIS event, Tony Stark found himself under the influence of a magical disturbance that flipped his moral compass. Unlike others affected by the event, Stark didn't revert to his original self, setting the stage for his solo series as Superior Iron Man. Decked out in sleek white symbiotic armor, this version of Stark was a far cry from the philanthropic billionaire turned superhero that fans were accustomed to. Instead, he embraced his darker inclinations, seeing himself as a savior while opposing those he once fought alongside.

A Collectible with a Story

Slated for release in May 2024 and priced at $24.99, the Superior Iron Man figure is not just another collectible. It's a meticulously crafted piece that captures the essence of Tony Stark's contentious phase. With repulsor blasts and two swappable heads, the figure is designed for both action and display. It's a tangible piece of the complex narrative that Marvel wove through its comics, representing a time when Stark, in his hubris, stood against heroes, including a battle-armored Captain America. The figure's arrival is eagerly anticipated, with pre-orders starting on February 22 at 1 PM EST on platforms such as Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Entertainment Earth, and other major retailers.

More Than Just a Figure

For fans and collectors, the Superior Iron Man figure is more than just another addition to their shelves. It's a reminder of Marvel's storytelling prowess, capable of taking well-loved characters into uncharted territories. The figure, complete with five accessories, offers fans a way to engage with a pivotal moment in Marvel history, where the line between good and evil was not just crossed but blurred. Collectors can look forward to posing Stark in scenes that celebrate or challenge his 'superior' persona, making the figure a versatile centerpiece in any collection.

As the release date approaches, the anticipation within the Marvel fan community is palpable. The Superior Iron Man figure is not just a tribute to a controversial chapter in Tony Stark's legacy; it's a celebration of the endless possibilities within comic book storytelling. Hasbro's commitment to bringing these stories to life through their Marvel Legends line continues to offer fans new ways to connect with their favorite characters, proving that even in their darkest moments, heroes (and their stories) can shine the brightest.