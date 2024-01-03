Hasbro Sells eOne Film and TV Business to Lionsgate for $375 Million

In a sweeping move that marks a significant shift in the media landscape, Hasbro has finalized the sale of its eOne film and television business to Lionsgate. The deal, worth a hefty US$375 million in cash, was sealed just before the dawn of the new year, ushering in a new era for both industry giants.

A Treasure Trove of Titles

The acquisition includes a grand library of over 6,500 adult-focused titles, presenting Lionsgate with a vast wealth of content to explore and expand upon. However, the deal does not cover Hasbro’s cherished family brands, such as Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, and the newly launched CG-animated series, Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes. These beloved franchises remain under Hasbro’s wing, safeguarded from the transaction.

Monopoly and More

One of the standout elements of the deal is the development rights for a Monopoly feature film. This iconic board game, known and loved by millions around the globe, is set to hit the big screen, a prospect that is sure to generate considerable excitement amongst fans and the industry alike. Additionally, Lionsgate has acquired rights to unscripted series like Play-Doh Squished, further diversifying the content they can offer.

Hasbro’s Continued Commitment

Despite divesting eOne, Hasbro remains firmly rooted in the film and TV industry. The company is demonstrating its commitment through the establishment of the Hasbro Entertainment division. This new branch is helmed by former eOne executives and is actively developing over 30 projects. High on its agenda is a CG-animated Transformers film set to release later this year and a Dungeons & Dragons live-action series slated for Paramount.

The proceeds from this landmark sale will be utilized by Hasbro to eliminate around US$400 million of its corporate debt, a strategic move that will undoubtedly strengthen the company’s financial footing in the years to come.