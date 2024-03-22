Hasbro Pulse Unveils Marvel Legends Spider-Man VHS 2-Pack: Doctor Strange & Morbius

Hasbro Pulse is set to enchant and bewilder Marvel Legends collectors with its latest offering - a Spider-Man: The Animated Series VHS Collection expansion featuring Doctor Strange and Morbius. This exclusive set, priced at $49.99, diverges from the traditional inclusion of Spider-Man, focusing instead on the mystical and the macabre with characters that have left a significant mark on Marvel's animated history. Pre-orders are currently open, with the set slated for a July release.

Into the Mystic and Macabre

The Animated Series VHS Collection by Hasbro Pulse has continuously brought nostalgia and excitement to collectors and fans of Spider-Man's 90s cartoon era. This new addition deviates by showcasing Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme, and Morbius, the Living Vampire.

While Doctor Strange receives a fresh deco, Morbius flaunts a brand-new sculpt, highly anticipated by fans for its iconic representation. These figures, adorned in cel-shaded detailing, are packaged in a unique, windowless VHS box that mirrors the series' original artwork, enhancing their collectible value.

More Than Just Figures

Each figure in this 2-Pack is designed to evoke the animated series' distinct style, standing at 6 inches and meticulously detailed to resemble their on-screen counterparts. Hasbro's dedication to authenticity extends beyond the figures themselves, as the packaging and presentation are crafted to transport fans back to the days of VHS tapes and Saturday morning cartoons. This release not only adds depth to collectors' shelves but also enriches the narrative of Spider-Man's universe by spotlighting characters whose paths have intricately woven through the web-slinger's story.

Expanding the Universe

The Doctor Strange and Morbius 2-Pack is the latest in a series of strategic expansions by Hasbro Pulse, aimed at broadening the scope of the Marvel Legends line. By venturing beyond the central character of Spider-Man to include allies and adversaries alike, Hasbro enriches the storytelling possibilities for collectors and fans. This approach not only pays homage to the rich tapestry of Marvel's animated legacies but also underscores the interconnectedness of its universe, offering a more comprehensive collection that celebrates the diversity and complexity of its characters.

As collectors and fans anticipate the arrival of the Doctor Strange and Morbius set, the broader implications of Hasbro Pulse's strategy become evident. By diversifying the Marvel Legends line, Hasbro not only caters to long-time collectors but also opens up new avenues for storytelling and play. This set, with its nod to nostalgia and commitment to detail, stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Marvel's animated series and the unending appeal of its universe.