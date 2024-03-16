Harvey Guillén Keeps 'What We Do in the Shadows' Memories Alive with Original Props

Harvey Guillén, known for his role as Guillermo de la Cruz in the hit FX series 'What We Do in the Shadows', recently revealed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that he has kept several items from the show, including his character's original glasses from the pilot episode. As the series approaches its sixth and final season, Guillén's actions highlight a deeply personal connection to the show and its characters, underscoring the bittersweet reality of its conclusion.

Advertisment

From Pilot to Phenomenon

The mockumentary-style series, which made its debut in March 2019, quickly captured the hearts of viewers with its unique blend of humor, horror, and heart. Guillén's character, Guillermo, serves as a familiar to a vampire and discovers he is descended from the legendary vampire hunter Van Helsing. The show, created by Jemaine Clement and based on the film by Clement and Taika Waititi, has enjoyed critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base over its run. Guillén's decision to keep mementos from the show speaks to the impact that 'What We Do in the Shadows' has had on its cast and audience alike.

More Than Just Props

Advertisment

Guillén's collection of items from the set goes beyond mere memorabilia; they represent significant milestones in the actor's career and the series' journey. By keeping Guillermo's original glasses and a sweater, Guillén ensures that a piece of his character and the show's legacy will remain with him. His actions also reflect a common practice among actors to hold onto props as tokens of their experiences and achievements on a project. In Guillén's case, these items symbolize the growth and evolution of both Guillermo and the series as a whole.

A Supernatural Sensation Coming to An End

As 'What We Do in the Shadows' prepares to wrap its final season, the cast and crew face the challenge of saying goodbye to a project that has been a significant part of their lives. Guillén's reflections on his time with the series and his efforts to preserve its memory through props encapsulate the mixed emotions many involved with the show likely feel. The series finale promises to deliver closure to its characters and fans, marking the end of an era for this beloved supernatural sensation.

The impending conclusion of 'What We Do in the Shadows' not only signifies the end of an entertaining series but also offers a moment for reflection on its impact. For Harvey Guillén and his castmates, it represents a pivotal chapter in their careers, filled with memorable moments and lasting friendships. As viewers await the final season, they, too, can appreciate the creativity, humor, and heart that have defined this unique show.