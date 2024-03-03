Harvey Guillén Hints at Future Queer Disney Princess, Celebrates Representation in 'Wish'

In an insightful conversation with ComicBook.com, Harvey Guillén, known for his role in What We Do in the Shadows and now voicing Gabo in Disney's Wish, discusses the potential for a queer Disney princess and the importance of representation in the entertainment industry. As Wish lights up digital platforms in celebration of Walt Disney Animation Studios' 100th anniversary, Guillén shares his optimism for more inclusive storytelling in Disney's future.

Breaking New Ground in Representation

Disney's journey towards inclusivity and diversity has been both evolving and commendable. Guillén, reflecting on the studio's progress, believes that while change may be slow, Disney is indeed taking significant strides towards embracing more diverse narratives. The actor's hope for a queer Disney princess to grace the screens is not just a personal wish but echoes a broader demand for representation from fans and advocates alike. Guillén's optimism is rooted in the belief that such a groundbreaking character 'could be a reality,' highlighting the importance of patience and perseverance in the fight for broader representation in film.

Harvey Guillén's Disney Experience

Describing his awe-inspiring experience at the Disney animation studio, Guillén paints a vivid picture of the rich history and legacy that the walls of the studio hold. From classic animations to recent hits, the actor felt the weight and honor of contributing to Disney's storied filmography. His role as Gabo in Wish allowed him creative freedom, showcasing the collaborative and welcoming environment Disney offers to its voice actors. Guillén's accounts serve as a testament to Disney's evolving approach to storytelling, where diversity in voices and stories is becoming a forefront consideration.

The Future of Disney Animation

As Wish becomes available for home viewing, its release not only marks a centennial celebration for Disney Animation but also a moment to reflect on the studio's direction towards inclusivity and diversity. Guillén's insights provide a hopeful outlook for future Disney projects, where characters and stories reflect the rich tapestry of human experience more accurately. With talents like Guillén contributing to these narratives, Disney's animated films are poised to inspire and entertain future generations with stories that resonate with a broader, more diverse audience.

This dialogue around representation and inclusivity in Disney's storytelling is a reminder of the power of film and animation to influence culture and societal norms. As audiences look forward to seeing how Disney continues to evolve its narrative landscape, the anticipation for a queer Disney princess symbolizes a broader desire for stories that celebrate all facets of human identity.