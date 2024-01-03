Harvesting Rain for a River Friendly Home: Isaac Dudley to Speak at Keep Sedona Beautiful Event

Keep Sedona Beautiful, a stalwart guardian of Sedona and the Verde Valley’s natural wonders, is gearing up to host its distinguished Preserving the Wonder Speaker Series on January 17 at 5 p.m. This event will spotlight Isaac Dudley, a seasoned project manager at Friends of the Verde River, bringing his expertise to the fore.

Harvesting Rain for a River Friendly Home

Dudley’s discourse will revolve around ‘Rain Harvesting for a River Friendly Home’. Here, he will delve into the various rain harvesting techniques that households can adopt to foster greater water sustainability. Drawing on his six-year career in conservation, Dudley will provide insights into practical techniques that homeowners can readily implement.

Resources for Sustainable Living

Dudley will also elaborate on the resources available from Friends of the Verde River, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring habitat, sustaining flows, and promoting community stewardship. This includes information on grant funding for rain harvesting projects, an initiative aimed at encouraging residents to take active steps in water conservation.

Expertise in Conservation

Dudley brings a wealth of knowledge to the table, specializing in water sustainability practices such as rainwater harvesting, efficiency projects, stormwater control, and groundwater recharge. His experience in the field serves to enrich his presentation, providing a comprehensive view of water sustainability and its implementation at a household level.

The Preserving the Wonder Speaker Series, held on the third Wednesday of each month, is a testament to Keep Sedona Beautiful’s commitment to environmental conservation spanning over half a century. The series serves as a platform to share knowledge and inspire action, driving the community towards a sustainable future.