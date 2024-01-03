en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Harvard’s First Black President, Claudine Gay, Resigns Amid Controversy

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
Harvard’s First Black President, Claudine Gay, Resigns Amid Controversy

Harvard University’s first Black president, Claudine Gay, tendered her resignation on January 2, 2024, marking a tumultuous end to her brief six-month tenure. The move was precipitated by a dual onslaught of criticism concerning her handling of campus divisions over the Israel-Hamas conflict and allegations of plagiarism in her 1997 doctoral thesis.

Plagiarism Allegations and Congressional Testimony

The allegations of academic impropriety surfaced in the wake of her testimony at a Congressional hearing on anti-Semitism. Gay found herself in the line of fire for her formal responses and perceived lack of assertiveness in defending Israel against attacks by Hamas. The plagiarism accusations concerning her doctoral thesis, brought to light after the hearing, added fuel to the already simmering situation.

Support and Criticism

Despite being at the center of controversy, Gay received notable support from both the African American faculty and students at Harvard, and the Harvard Crimson student newspaper. The latter suggested that the plagiarism incident was more a case of negligence rather than malice. However, the mounting pressure, exacerbated by personal attacks and threats brimming with racial animus, proved overwhelming. Influential conservatives, including billionaire Bill Ackman, joined the chorus calling for her resignation.

Resignation and Aftermath

Gay, a political scientist with a specialization in race and identity issues, finally yielded to the pressure, expressing her resignation as being in the best interest of the university. She felt her continued presence had morphed into a distraction for the institution she served. The Harvard Corporation accepted her resignation, with Alan M. Garber stepping in as the interim president until a permanent replacement is found. The incident at Harvard has once again brought to the fore the ongoing tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict and the scrutiny of academic integrity at high-profile educational institutions.

0
Education United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Massachusetts Ballot Questions on Education and Legislative Oversight Advance
In a pivotal move, Massachusetts is considering ballot questions that propose significant changes to its educational and legislative systems. Secretary of State William Galvin has verified that these initiatives, along with five others, have garnered enough signatures to exceed the required 74,574 threshold. This permits them to be deliberated upon by the state Legislature. Potential
Massachusetts Ballot Questions on Education and Legislative Oversight Advance
Georgia Revamps School Accountability System to Align with High-Demand Industries
7 mins ago
Georgia Revamps School Accountability System to Align with High-Demand Industries
North Philadelphia Welcomes First New Public Elementary School in Over 70 Years
12 mins ago
North Philadelphia Welcomes First New Public Elementary School in Over 70 Years
Unprecedented Learning Loss in Mathematics: A Crisis in U.S. Education
4 mins ago
Unprecedented Learning Loss in Mathematics: A Crisis in U.S. Education
Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Strengthens Community with Strategic Grant-Making
4 mins ago
Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Strengthens Community with Strategic Grant-Making
Erie County's 2024 Envirothon: Engaging Students in Environmental Science and Sustainability
5 mins ago
Erie County's 2024 Envirothon: Engaging Students in Environmental Science and Sustainability
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Authorities Consider Resettling Palestinians in Congo; Biden Returns from Vacation Sunburned
45 seconds
Israeli Authorities Consider Resettling Palestinians in Congo; Biden Returns from Vacation Sunburned
13-Year-Old Prodigy Shines at Tetris Championship, Makes Gaming History
1 min
13-Year-Old Prodigy Shines at Tetris Championship, Makes Gaming History
Galloway Township Council Reappoints Mayor and Rejigs Key Roles
1 min
Galloway Township Council Reappoints Mayor and Rejigs Key Roles
San Jose State Spartans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs: A MWC Women's NCAA Basketball Showdown
2 mins
San Jose State Spartans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs: A MWC Women's NCAA Basketball Showdown
Orlando City SC Secures Forward Ivan Angulo in Permanent Transfer from Palmeiras
2 mins
Orlando City SC Secures Forward Ivan Angulo in Permanent Transfer from Palmeiras
Stanley Eguma Eyes Super Eagles Coaching Position
3 mins
Stanley Eguma Eyes Super Eagles Coaching Position
Hurley Criticizes UConn Huskies' Defense Despite Recent Victory
3 mins
Hurley Criticizes UConn Huskies' Defense Despite Recent Victory
Indian Women's Hockey Team Faces Setback: Vandana Katariya Ruled Out
3 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Faces Setback: Vandana Katariya Ruled Out
Late Governor Akeredolu Remembered at Prayer Session
3 mins
Late Governor Akeredolu Remembered at Prayer Session
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
33 mins
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2 hours
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
2 hours
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
2 hours
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
2 hours
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
2 hours
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
2 hours
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
2 hours
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app