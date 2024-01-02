en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Harvard University President Resigns Amidst Controversy

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Harvard University President Resigns Amidst Controversy

In a startling turn of events, the President of Harvard University, Claudine Gay, has stepped down from her position following a barrage of allegations including antisemitism and plagiarism. The revelation was initially made by the Harvard Crimson, the university’s student newspaper.

Short-Lived Presidency

The abrupt resignation marks the end of Gay’s tenure, a mere six months and two days post her appointment, setting a record for the shortest presidency in Harvard’s illustrious history. The decision to resign comes in the wake of mounting criticism over her handling of various issues on campus.

Accusations and Controversy

Gay faced severe backlash for her response to escalating antisemitism on campus, particularly her ambiguity addressing whether calls for intifada or the genocide of Jews violated the university’s codes of conduct or policies against bullying and harassment. Her stances on these issues were brought under scrutiny during a congressional hearing on December 5, where Representative Elise Stefanik criticized Gay’s handling of the situation.

Adding to the controversy, Gay was accused of multiple instances of plagiarism in her scholarly works. Despite the uproar and calls for her removal, the university’s board initially chose to stand by her.

A Wave of Reactions

Gay’s resignation has sparked a spectrum of reactions. Among those responding to the news was Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, who shared a video on social media of Gay defending her reaction to pro-Palestine demonstrations on the Harvard campus. The resignation also found approval from Representative Stefanik, who had previously taken Gay to task during the congressional testimony.

Interim Leadership and Looking Ahead

Following Gay’s departure, Dr. Alan Garber is set to take over as the interim president of Harvard University. Concurrently, the Fellows of Harvard College will begin their search for a suitable and permanent replacement. In her resignation letter, Gay issued an apology and expressed optimism for Harvard’s future.

0
Education United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Prem Patanga': A Theatrical Exploration of Love and Professional Struggles in Bhopal

By BNN Correspondents

Andhra Pradesh Launches 'Mentor a Student' Initiative to Boost English Language Skills

By Rafia Tasleem

Montgomery County Sets Stage for Summer Camp Fairs

By Rafia Tasleem

Survey Highlights Need for Human-Centric Digital Transformation in Universities

By Saboor Bayat

SUNY Morrisville Revolutionizes Law Enforcement Training with Apex Off ...
@Education · 6 mins
SUNY Morrisville Revolutionizes Law Enforcement Training with Apex Off ...
heart comment 0
Redefining Engineering Education: A Glimpse into Nebraska’s Innovative Kiewit Hall

By Nitish Verma

Redefining Engineering Education: A Glimpse into Nebraska's Innovative Kiewit Hall
Former Student Files Weight Discrimination Lawsuit Against Michigan University

By BNN Correspondents

Former Student Files Weight Discrimination Lawsuit Against Michigan University
Contact North/Contact Nord Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Transform Education

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Contact North/Contact Nord Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Transform Education
Amazon’s Career Choice Partners with Automotive Training Centre to Foster Employee Development

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Amazon's Career Choice Partners with Automotive Training Centre to Foster Employee Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
22 seconds
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
23 seconds
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
Study Reveals Impact of Mouth Breathing on Periodontal Health
30 seconds
Study Reveals Impact of Mouth Breathing on Periodontal Health
Flavio Varela: A Boxer's Dream and a Nation's Aspiration
34 seconds
Flavio Varela: A Boxer's Dream and a Nation's Aspiration
Airdrieonians Triumph Over Inverness: A Testament to McCabe's Tactical Prowess
36 seconds
Airdrieonians Triumph Over Inverness: A Testament to McCabe's Tactical Prowess
DStv Premiership Mid-Season Review: Pirates, Chiefs, and Sundowns Make Notable Strides
38 seconds
DStv Premiership Mid-Season Review: Pirates, Chiefs, and Sundowns Make Notable Strides
Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind
38 seconds
Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind
Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023
38 seconds
Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023
APC Counters PDP's Criticism of President Tinubu's New Year Message
44 seconds
APC Counters PDP's Criticism of President Tinubu's New Year Message
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
46 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
50 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
53 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app