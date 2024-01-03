en English
Education

Harvard University President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Plagiarism Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Harvard University President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Plagiarism Controversy

Harvard University President, Claudine Gay, resigned from her position, marking her tenure the shortest in the institution’s history, lasting just over six months. This decision comes in the wake of new plagiarism allegations against her, reported by Free Beacon news site. These allegations add to prior instances of improper citation in her academic work. Gay’s resignation was accepted by the Harvard Corporation, with sorrow expressed for the personal and racist attacks she endured during the controversy.

The Plagiarism Controversy

Claudine Gay, the first Black president of Harvard, faced severe scrutiny over allegations of plagiarism in her academic writings. Her 1997 doctoral dissertation came under intense examination by conservative activists who unearthed several instances of alleged plagiarism. The Harvard Corporation initially backed Gay but later found additional examples of duplicative language without appropriate citation.

Testimony on Antisemitism

Gay, along with the University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, faced criticism for their responses during a congressional testimony on antisemitism, following an attack on Israel by Hamas. The leaders were questioned on whether calling for the genocide of Jews violated their schools’ conduct codes. Both leaders failed to address this directly during the hearing, a move which drew widespread criticism. They later clarified their stand, condemning such speech.

The Aftermath

Following the plagiarism accusations and the fallout from the congressional testimony, Gay decided to resign in the best interests of Harvard. While her resignation was welcomed by critics, it was lamented by her supporters. Harvard’s provost, Alan Garber, has been appointed as the interim president, while a search for a permanent replacement is underway. Gay will continue to serve as a faculty member at Harvard.

Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

