Education

Harvard University Names Alan M. Garber as Interim President

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:32 am EST
Harvard University Names Alan M. Garber as Interim President

Alan M. Garber, who has served as Harvard University’s provost since 2011, has been named the interim president following the resignation of Claudine Gay. The announcement comes amid a tumultuous period for the prestigious institution, which has faced backlash for its perceived inadequate initial response to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Respected Economist and Physician Steps Up

Dr. Garber, a respected economist and physician, has held multiple roles at the university, including professor of healthcare policy at Harvard Medical School and professor of health policy and management in the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. His universal admiration within the academic community, coupled with his extensive experience and knowledge, make him a well-qualified leader for the university during this challenging time.

Regret Over Initial Reaction to Conflict

Dr. Garber has openly expressed regret over Harvard’s initial statement regarding the Israel-Hamas war. The institution’s early response faced significant criticism from politicians, academics, and Jewish organizations for failing to explicitly condemn the militant group, Hamas. Dr. Garber praised a subsequent statement by former Harvard President Claudine Gay, which directly condemned Hamas’ acts of terrorism.

Building a Brighter Future for Harvard

As interim president, Dr. Garber is tasked with leading the university through a period of uncertainty and division. He has expressed confidence in his ability to navigate these challenges and build a brighter future for Harvard. His deep understanding of the university, coupled with his compassionate leadership style, positions him well for this role. Dr. Garber’s wife, Anne Yahanda, is a nonpracticing oncologist, and they have four children.

Education Israel United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

