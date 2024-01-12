en English
Education

Harvard University Delegation Meets Telangana Chief Minister: Discusses Educational Collaborations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
A high-profile delegation from Harvard University, including Dr. Dominic Mao, the Director of the Programme of Scientifically Inspired Leadership (PSIL-24), recently held an important meeting with the Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy. The key agenda of the meeting was to discuss the existing and potential collaboration between Harvard University and the Telangana School Education Department.

Established Collaboration and PSIL-24 Program

The current partnership involves a comprehensive five-day PSIL-24 program. This specially designed initiative is aimed at 100 students from Class X and Class XI, along with 40 government high school English teachers. The participants are chosen from a pool of all 33 districts in the state. The goal of this program is to foster scientific temperament and leadership qualities among the young minds and educators of Telangana.

Proposed Year-Long Educational Programs

During the meeting, the Chief Minister proposed that Harvard University should work closely with the state government to conduct year-long educational programs. These programs would aim to significantly enhance and enrich the residential schools in Telangana, with a special emphasis on benefiting students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. This proposal reflects the government’s commitment to elevating the standard of education and making it more accessible to all.

Presence of Key Dignitaries

The meeting was attended by several other dignitaries, including the Principal Secretary, Education, Burra Venkatesham, and Osmania University Vice Chancellor D. Ravinder. Their presence underlined the importance attached to this collaboration and its potential to transform the educational landscape of Telangana.

Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

