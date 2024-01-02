Harvard President Resigns amidst Controversy, Teen Missing, and First Baby of 2024 Born

In a significant turn of events, Harvard University’s President, Claudine Gay, has decided to step down from her position amidst an array of controversies. An 18-year-old named Gage Mercado is reported missing after last being spotted at Horn Rapids Park in the Tri-Cities area on December 30, and in Richland, a local family welcomes the first baby of 2024 at Kadlec hospital.

Harvard’s Leadership Crisis

Gay, who had been serving as Harvard’s president for just six months, faced severe criticism over allegations of plagiarism and her handling of anti-Semitism on campus during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Her resignation also followed her reluctance to address Congress on whether advocating for Jewish genocide breaches Harvard’s code of conduct. This decision marks the end of the shortest presidency in the University’s history, with interim president Alan M. Garber stepping in until a new leader is appointed.

Plagiarism Allegations & Anti-Semitism Controversy

Gay’s tenure was marred by accusations of plagiarism in her 1997 doctoral dissertation, unearthed by conservative activists. Despite initial support from the Harvard Corporation, the allegations only grew with the discovery of additional instances of duplicative language without appropriate attribution. The controversy was further fueled by Gay’s perceived inadequate response to anti-Semitism on campus, especially during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Her congressional testimony on this matter was met with disapproval, leading to her decision to resign.

New Year Arrival and a Mysterious Disappearance

Meanwhile, in the Tri-Cities area, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office has issued a call for information on Gage Mercado, an 18-year-old reported missing after last being seen at Horn Rapids Park on December 30. The authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the non-emergency dispatch number. On a brighter note, in Richland, the Kim family is celebrating the arrival of their newborn, Lua Kim. Born at Kadlec hospital, Lua is the first baby of the new year, bringing joy to her parents, Minbum Kim and Hannah Mo.