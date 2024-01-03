en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Plagiarism Allegations

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Plagiarism Allegations

Historic Appointment Meets an Abrupt End

The first black woman to preside over Harvard University, Claudine Gay, has announced her resignation amid plagiarism allegations and a backlash over her response to antisemitism. This comes as a significant event, especially considering the initial media acclaim that marked her appointment. Gay, an immigrant, was celebrated for her achievements in the academic world, a sphere she is set to return to as she resumes her faculty position at Harvard.

Controversy and Commendation

Gay’s tenure, though historic, was riddled with controversy. Her brief six-month stint as Harvard’s president was the shortest in the institution’s history. Even as she faced mounting criticism from various quarters, her appointment was highly celebrated, notably by figures like Al Sharpton, an admired leader in higher education. Sharpton praised Gay as an expert on American political participation, even amidst speculation about her sparse record of published work.

Plagiarism Allegations and Resignation

The plagiarism allegations against Gay led to heightened scrutiny of her academic records and published works. Despite the Harvard Corporation’s unanimous affirmation of support, she chose to step down from her position. This decision was announced in an extensive letter addressed to the Harvard community, in which she emphasized her desire to act in the university’s best interests. Harvard’s governing board has named Alan M. Garber, the university’s provost, as interim president until a new leader is chosen.

Gay’s resignation is viewed by some as a victory for conservative efforts to reshape higher education in America’s most illustrious private university. This perspective was highlighted by the Washington Free Beacon, which played a role in the developments leading up to Gay’s resignation.

0
Education United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

University of Regensburg and IEEE Join Forces to Foster Global STEMM Talent

By BNN Correspondents

Deciphering the Ripple Effect: A Deep Dive into Emotional Memory Encoding

By Ebenezer Mensah

Pakistan's Ministry of Education Launches High-Impact IT Training Institutes

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Sets up High-Impact IT Training Institutes to Foster Tech-Savvy Workforce

By Rizwan Shah

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan Launches Education Projects and Infrastru ...
@Education · 16 mins
Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan Launches Education Projects and Infrastru ...
heart comment 0
Arancha González Laya Becomes First Woman Dean of Paris School of International Affairs

By Safak Costu

Arancha González Laya Becomes First Woman Dean of Paris School of International Affairs
Danville Chamber of Commerce Launches Women’s Enterprise Initiative

By Nimrah Khatoon

Danville Chamber of Commerce Launches Women's Enterprise Initiative
High-Income Skills: The Game Changers of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

High-Income Skills: The Game Changers of 2024
GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Game Changer in Obesity Treatment, but Access Remains a Challenge

By Olalekan Adigun

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Game Changer in Obesity Treatment, but Access Remains a Challenge
Latest Headlines
World News
Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Commission, Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan
32 seconds
Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Commission, Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan
San Francisco Dons vs Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Basketball Titans
41 seconds
San Francisco Dons vs Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Basketball Titans
David Robinson's Unconventional Path to NBA Stardom
52 seconds
David Robinson's Unconventional Path to NBA Stardom
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
1 min
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
1 min
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare
2 mins
First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare
Shreveport Battles to Maintain New Year's Resolutions: Wallethub Study
2 mins
Shreveport Battles to Maintain New Year's Resolutions: Wallethub Study
Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies
2 mins
Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Spot in Utah for 2024 Presidential Election
3 mins
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Spot in Utah for 2024 Presidential Election
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app