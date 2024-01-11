en English
Harvard Facilitates Repatriation of Native American Ancestors: A Step Towards Restorative Justice

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:08 pm EST
In an empowering move to facilitate the return of Native American ancestors and associated funerary belongings, Harvard University has announced it will cover travel expenses for Tribal representatives. This decision underlines Harvard’s dedication to support the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) activities, aimed at reducing financial barriers for the repatriation process.

Harvard’s Commitment to NAGPRA

Since the establishment of NAGPRA in 1990, the university’s Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology has successfully returned over 4,300 ancestors and 10,000 funerary belongings back to their respective Tribes. However, the mission is not yet accomplished, as efforts are still ongoing for the return of more than 5,000 ancestors. Harvard’s commitment to the cause is not just symbolic; it is also a practical contribution to supplement the U.S. Department of the Interior’s existing repatriation travel grants.

Expanding the NAGPRA Office

The university is taking a holistic approach to expediting the repatriation process. To this end, Harvard has expanded its NAGPRA office, introducing new roles such as a Tribal visit coordinator. The Interim President of Harvard, Alan Garber, has expressed a firm commitment to the cause, emphasizing the urgency of the repatriation efforts.

Moving Forward: Harvard University Native American Program

On a related note, the Harvard University Native American Program (HUNAP) is planning a move to a larger facility. This move is designed to accommodate the program’s growing activities and community, which currently supports over 335 Indigenous-identifying students and more than 1,400 Native alumni. This expansion reflects HUNAP’s significant growth and its central role in Indigenous-focused education and community development at Harvard.

Education United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

