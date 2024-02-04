Harvard Corporation Appoints Kenneth C. Frazier and Joseph Y. Bae Amidst Leadership Challenges

Harvard University, one of the world's most prestigious institutions, has announced the appointment of Kenneth C. Frazier, the former CEO and Chairman of Merck & Co., and Joseph Y. Bae, a co-CEO of global investment firm KKR, to its senior governing board, the Harvard Corporation. Frazier, a Harvard Law School alumnus renowned for his board memberships and principled leadership, will commence his term on February 7, 2024, stepping into the role left vacant by David M. Rubenstein in June 2023. Bae, an active contributor to Harvard's financial committees, will begin his tenure on July 1, 2024, following the conclusion of Paul J. Finnegan's 12-year tenure.

Guiding Harvard through Leadership Challenges

The appointments of Frazier and Bae come at a pivotal moment for Harvard, as the University grapples with the recent resignation of President Claudine Gay and the need to identify a new leader. Both appointments were confirmed by the Board of Overseers after a weekend of careful deliberations concerning the university's governance.

Frazier and Bae: Stepping Up for Harvard

Both Frazier and Bae bring a wealth of experience and a dedication to service to their new roles. Frazier, a Harvard Law School alumnus, is known for his commitment to diversity and inclusion, a trait that was highlighted when he resigned from the American Manufacturing Council in 2017, responding to President Trump's comments on the Charlottesville rally. Furthermore, Frazier has shown his commitment to Harvard by donating at least $5 million to the institution.

Bae, a Harvard College graduate and co-CEO of KKR, has shown his dedication to advancing learning and knowledge through various institutional governance roles at Harvard. He has also significantly contributed to the expansion of Asian American studies at the University through a $45 million gift.

Looking to the Future

The appointments of both Frazier and Bae are seen as a crucial step towards forming a presidential search committee to find a permanent successor for former President Claudine Gay. Both appointees underscored the importance of academic excellence, freedom, and respectful discourse in their new roles. They are both set to serve a six-year term with the potential for renewal, promising to lend their expertise and dedication to Harvard's governance for the foreseeable future.