Harvard Apologizes, Removes Human Skin Binding from 19th-Century Book 'Destinies of the Soul'

Harvard University has taken a groundbreaking step by apologizing for and removing the human skin binding from a 19th-century book, 'Destinies of the Soul,' due to the ethically fraught nature of its origins and handling. This decision comes after a decade-long confirmation that the book was indeed bound in human skin, sparking debates on the ethical considerations surrounding anthropodermic bibliopegy.

Historical Context and Ethical Dilemmas

The book, bound in human flesh and housed in Harvard's Houghton Library for almost a century, was confirmed in 2014 to be bound in human skin. This revelation led to an ethical review, culminating in 2023 with the university acknowledging its failure in stewardship responsibilities regarding human remains within its collection. The skin, taken from the back of a deceased female psychiatric patient in the 1800s, was placed into respectful temporary storage, highlighting the university's commitment to addressing past wrongs and ensuring a dignified disposition of the human remains.

Removal and Apology

Harvard's apology and the removal of the skin binding from 'Des Destinées de L'âme' signify a significant shift in how the institution addresses its historical and ethical responsibilities. The university emphasized the importance of respecting the dignity of the individual whose skin was used for the binding while acknowledging the sensationalistic and morbid tone previously employed in discussions about the book. This act of contrition and the decision to make the book available to researchers without its original cover reflect a broader commitment to ethical stewardship and respect for human dignity.

Future Directions and Restitution Efforts

Harvard University is conducting additional biographical and provenance research into the anonymous female patient, the book, and Ludovic Bouland, the doctor who bound the book in human skin. By consulting with French authorities, Harvard aims to determine a final respectful disposition of these human remains, showcasing a commitment to rectifying past errors and fostering a respectful dialogue around the handling of human remains. This effort may set a precedent for how institutions worldwide address similar ethical challenges and controversies.