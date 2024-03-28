Harvard Apologizes, Removes 1880s Book Bound in Human Skin Amid Ethical Review

Harvard Library announced the removal of human skin used to bind a book from the 1880s, marking a significant moment in the university's handling of ethically sensitive artifacts. This decision, concerning a copy of Arsène Houssaye's "Des destinées de l’âme", came after a comprehensive review by the Harvard University Steering Committee on the use of human remains within its museum collections. The removal underscores a broader commitment to ethical stewardship and reflection on historical practices.

Advertisment

Historical Context and Ethical Considerations

The book in question, published in 1879 and bound with human skin in the following decade, found its way into Harvard's Houghton Library, having been part of the university's collection since 1934. The binding was confirmed to be human skin in 2014, a fact that prompted a deeper inquiry into the ethics of such artifacts within academic collections. Dr. Ludovic Bouland, a French physician, bound the book using skin from a deceased female patient, a practice he justified with a handwritten note stating that a book about the human soul deserved a human covering. This action, taken without consent, has sparked significant ethical debate and led to the recent decision to remove the book from the library's collection.

Stakeholder Engagement and Decision Process

Advertisment

Harvard's decision to remove the book was not taken lightly. It followed extensive stakeholder engagement, including discussions with ethicists, historians, and members of the public. The university's Museum Collections Returns Committee concluded that the presence of the book in the library's collection was ethically untenable. Tom Hyry, an associate university librarian, emphasized the importance of addressing the dignity of the individual from whom the skin was taken and acknowledged past failures in stewardship. The book is now stored securely while further research and reflection on its future are undertaken.

Future Implications and University Commitment

This incident has sparked a broader conversation about the ethical implications of museum collections and the importance of consent, dignity, and respect for human remains. Harvard's proactive stance sets a precedent for how institutions might approach similar ethical dilemmas in the future. The university has committed to ongoing reflection, research, and dialogue to ensure that its practices align with the highest ethical standards. This case not only highlights the complexities of historical artifacts but also emphasizes the evolving nature of ethical standards in museum and library collections.

As the conversation around ethical stewardship in academia continues, Harvard's response to this challenging situation may serve as a catalyst for change, encouraging other institutions to reevaluate their collections with a critical eye toward ethics and human dignity. This moment represents not just a reflection on the past but a decisive step toward a more ethically responsible future in the handling of historical artifacts.