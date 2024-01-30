Hartford’s Beloved J Restaurant to Close, Paving Way for Parking Garage

J Restaurant and Bar, a beloved Hartford landmark for over half a century, is preparing to fold its operations to pave the way for a 900-spot parking garage. After years of speculation concerning the restaurant's fate, the owner, Jordan Dikegros, finalized the sale last week, marking an end to a chapter in local culinary history. However, loyal patrons can still enjoy the restaurant's offerings for the majority of the year owing to a year-long lease agreement.

A New Lease of Life for a Cherished Space

The soon-to-rise parking facility will be leased to Connecticut Children's Hospital, located directly opposite J Restaurant. The hospital plans to utilize the garage to accommodate the parking needs of its patients, visitors, and staff, thereby easing the burden of finding a parking spot in the bustling cityscape of Hartford.

54 Years of Serving the Community

With a rich history spanning 54 years, J Restaurant has been more than a dining establishment for the Hartford community. The restaurant played a pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic, being classified as an essential business. It catered to healthcare workers, providing them with nourishing meals, and offered a place of respite for families of patients. The restaurant's motto, humorously altered from 'Paved Parking Lot, Put up a Paradise' to 'Paved Paradise, Put up a Parking Garage,' encapsulates its resilience and adaptability in the face of change.

Looking Ahead: A Period of Reassessment

As for the future, Dikegros views this phase as a period of reassessment. He is actively exploring options for relocating the restaurant, with the hope of continuing the legacy of J Restaurant in a new location. As of now, a specific closure date for the establishment has not been announced, leaving room for the community to bid a prolonged farewell to this Hartford favorite.