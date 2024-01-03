Hartford Public Library Turns a New Page: 250 Years of Service and a Fresh Brand Identity

As the clock chimed midnight heralding the arrival of 2024, the Hartford Public Library (HPL) was already en route to making history. Celebrating 250 years of service, an anniversary that predates the birth of the United States, the HPL unveiled a fresh brand identity. The new logo, a symbolic ‘H’ crafted from stacked books, is a testament to HPL’s enduring commitment to literacy and knowledge.

Renovations and Rebranding

The announcement was made at the HPL’s main branch, a building currently clothed in scaffolding, a consequence of a pipe burst that occurred in December 2022. The rebranding aligns with the ongoing renovations and is an integral part of a broader effort to enhance the library’s role in the community. The new branding will be prominently featured on a revamped website, signaling HPL’s commitment to embracing the digital age while preserving its historic roots.

A New Chapter for Community Engagement

At the press conference, HPL Board Vice Chair Karen Taylor expressed palpable excitement about the upcoming community events planned throughout 2024 to commemorate this milestone. Hartford’s new Mayor, Arunan Arulampalam, joined the chorus of appreciation, lauding the library’s innovative approach and the wide range of vital services it offers, such as support for immigration and aid for those battling homelessness.

More Than Just Books

The library’s CEO, Bridget Quinn, also took the floor to emphasize the historical significance of the HPL. Quinn noted that the library was more than just a repository of books- it was a beacon of knowledge and understanding. She unveiled the 250×250 pledge, a campaign seeking 250 donors to pledge $250, a move that further underscores the library’s dedication to the community.

As the HPL looks ahead to a year filled with celebrations, the residents of Hartford can anticipate not only cake and face painting at their local branches but also a renewed commitment from an institution that has stood the test of time. The HPL’s journey, from its inception as the Library Company in 1774, through 2.5 centuries of change, and into a future filled with potential, is a story that continues to unfold.