Harrison School District 2 Plans Affordable Employee Housing in Response to High Living Costs

In a groundbreaking initiative, Harrison School District 2 in Colorado Springs is developing a plan to construct affordable housing specifically designed for its employees. The district's project involves the creation of 20 duplexes, each measuring 352 square feet, on a parcel of land at Mountain Vista Community School. With a set budget of $6 million, the aim is to provide electrically powered homes at a monthly rent of $825. This move comes as a response to the high living costs in Colorado Springs, where the average rent stands at $1,720 per month and the average home price at $523,456.

A Response to High Living Costs

The starting salary for new teachers in the district is $47,545, leading many to consider living with multiple roommates to afford the area's high cost of living. Assistant Superintendent Mike Claudio underscored the challenge new teachers face when trying to live in Colorado Springs on their salary. The district's initiative provides a potential solution to this problem by offering affordable housing options.

The Future of the Project

The construction timeline of the project is subject to fundraising efforts. However, there is evidence to suggest that such housing initiatives can have a positive impact on teacher retention. A 2022 survey by the EdWeek Research Center indicated that 11% of teachers would be more inclined to remain in the teaching profession if provided with subsidized housing.

A Trend in Education

While Harrison School District 2 is the first in its area to propose such a housing initiative, it is not alone nationally. School districts such as Los Angeles Unified, Santa Clara Unified, and Jefferson High School District in California have already implemented employee housing programs. Research from the California School Boards Association, cityLAB, and the Center for Cities + Schools at UC Berkeley revealed that every county in California has at least an acre of developable land owned by an educational agency. This trend signals a potential shift in how school districts across the nation approach housing affordability issues for their employees.