Harrison Levy Steps Up as Director of Construction at Belfonti Companies

Harrison Levy has ascended to the role of Director of Construction at Belfonti Companies, a real estate development and investment firm with its roots firmly planted in Hamden, Connecticut. Levy is now entrusted with the task of overseeing the construction management of the company's fresh development projects. His responsibilities span a broad spectrum, from budgeting and competitive bidding to contract negotiations and the creation of project schedules.

Levy's Immediate Focus: The Kelson Row Project

Levy's appointment comes at a crucial time as one of the key projects currently on the company's docket is Kelson Row. This ambitious mixed-use development in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, will see the rise of 213 residential apartments complemented by retail and office spaces. What makes this project particularly noteworthy is the historical resonance of the site. The development is taking shape on the grounds that once housed the headquarters of Ames, a company that no longer exists.

Levy: A Man of Experience

Levy is no stranger to the world of construction and demolition in Connecticut. A proud 2008 graduate of Central Connecticut State University, he majored in Construction Management. His professional journey has seen him manage projects for noteworthy entities such as Yale New Haven Health and the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Belfonti Companies: A Legacy of Diverse Investments

Under the experienced leadership of Michael Belfonti, Belfonti Companies has carved a niche for itself with a diverse portfolio. This includes residential units, office buildings, retail centers, and industrial parks. The company has not only been a part of considerable real estate transactions within the United States but has also made its mark internationally. Belfonti's confidence in Levy's ability to spearhead the creation of new properties and deliver substantial returns for investors reflects the company's commitment to continuous growth and development.