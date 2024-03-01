Harrisburg's Ice and Fire Festival Ignites Winter Wonder with 70 Sculptures, Family Fun

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is set to host its annual Ice and Fire Festival this Saturday, promising a day filled with enchanting ice sculptures, dynamic performances, and festive activities for all ages. The eagerly awaited event, now in its 7th year, will transform the city into a winter wonderland from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring nearly 70 ice sculptures scattered across various locations, including Italian Lake, Reservoir Park, City Island, and Midtown.

Advertisment

Chilling Thrills and Fiery Performances

Attendees can look forward to an array of free activities designed to delight and entertain. Children and the young at heart will enjoy the ice slide, ice skating rink, and the opportunity to build their s'mores. Families can embark on a nostalgic journey with horse-drawn carriage rides, offering a unique way to view the festival's icy artworks. Live entertainment will keep spirits high throughout the day, with dancers, bands, and vocal groups set to perform on a stage on 2nd Street, ensuring that the festival's atmosphere is as vibrant as its visual offerings.

For those with an appreciation for artisanal crafts, the artist market inside City Hall and the HBG Flea in nearby Strawberry Square will showcase handcrafted art and goods. Food enthusiasts won't be disappointed either, with an array of food trucks parked on Market Street ready to satisfy diverse palates. Adding an element of adventure to the festivities, an ice sculpture scavenger hunt will engage festival-goers in a quest across Downtown, with the chance to win gift cards to city businesses.

Advertisment

A Guide to the Glacial Gala

To navigate the frosty splendors of the festival, attendees are encouraged to consult the event guide available at HarrisburgPA.gov/ice. This comprehensive guide will provide a map detailing ice sculpture locations and list all the day's activities, ensuring visitors can make the most of their festival experience. With sculptures illuminated starting at 5:30 p.m., the city will glow with ethereal light, marking a highlight of the event and a perfect opportunity for memorable photographs.

As the Ice and Fire Festival returns to light up Harrisburg, it promises not only to be a showcase of artistic talent and community spirit but also a testament to the city's resilience and capacity to bring joy and wonder to its residents and visitors alike. This event, blending artistry, entertainment, and communal joy, stands as a beacon of warmth in the winter season, inviting everyone to partake in its myriad delights.